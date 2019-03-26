CNET también está disponible en español.

Razer Deathadder Elite is $38 for one-day Amazon PC gaming sale

Corsair, Logitech, HyperX and other Razer accessories are marked down, too.

Razer's Deathadder Elite has custom RGB lighting and 7 programmable buttons.

 Dave Cheng/CNET

Razer's Deathadder Elite is one of the most popular gaming mice available and that's in spite of its regular price of $70. For today, though, you can pick it up on Amazon for $37.99.

Incredibly accurate with imperceptible latency, the corded Deathadder Elite has mechanical switches Razer says are tested to 50 million clicks; seven programmable buttons; customizable Chroma RGB LEDs; and switches to control sensitivity on the fly. It's also an extremely comfortable mouse. 

Don't need a mouse? Razer also has deals on some of its other gaming accessories to help round out your setup. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Razer gaming accessories

MSRP Sale price Availability
Deathadder Elite $69.99 $37.99 See it on Amazon
Mamba Elite $89.99 $69.99 See it on Amazon
Seiren X microphone $99.99 $74.99 See it on Amazon
Kiyo web cam $99.99 $69.99 See it on Amazon
Firefly Soft gaming mat $59.99 $34.99 See it on Amazon

Amazon's PC gaming sale isn't limited to Razer products, either. Corsair's Scimitar Pro RGB mouse designed for MMO games is $45 (down 44 percent from $80); the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is cut from $100 to $70; and the G910 Orion Spark RGB mechanical keyboard from Logitech is 50 percent off at $90. 

