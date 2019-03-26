Razer Deathadder Elite is $38 for one-day Amazon PC gaming sale

Razer's Deathadder Elite is one of the most popular gaming mice available and that's in spite of its regular price of $70. For today, though, you can pick it up on Amazon for $37.99.
Incredibly accurate with imperceptible latency, the corded Deathadder Elite has mechanical switches Razer says are tested to 50 million clicks; seven programmable buttons; customizable Chroma RGB LEDs; and switches to control sensitivity on the fly. It's also an extremely comfortable mouse.
Don't need a mouse? Razer also has deals on some of its other gaming accessories to help round out your setup. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.
Razer gaming accessories
|MSRP
|Sale price
|Availability
|Deathadder Elite
|$69.99
|$37.99
|See it on Amazon
|Mamba Elite
|$89.99
|$69.99
|See it on Amazon
|Seiren X microphone
|$99.99
|$74.99
|See it on Amazon
|Kiyo web cam
|$99.99
|$69.99
|See it on Amazon
|Firefly Soft gaming mat
|$59.99
|$34.99
|See it on Amazon
Amazon's PC gaming sale isn't limited to Razer products, either. Corsair's Scimitar Pro RGB mouse designed for MMO games is $45 (down 44 percent from $80); the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is cut from $100 to $70; and the G910 Orion Spark RGB mechanical keyboard from Logitech is 50 percent off at $90.
