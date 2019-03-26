Razer Deathadder Elite is $38 for one-day Amazon PC gaming sale

Dave Cheng/CNET

Razer's Deathadder Elite is one of the most popular gaming mice available and that's in spite of its regular price of $70. For today, though, you can pick it up on Amazon for $37.99.

Incredibly accurate with imperceptible latency, the corded Deathadder Elite has mechanical switches Razer says are tested to 50 million clicks; seven programmable buttons; customizable Chroma RGB LEDs; and switches to control sensitivity on the fly. It's also an extremely comfortable mouse.

Don't need a mouse? Razer also has deals on some of its other gaming accessories to help round out your setup. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Amazon's PC gaming sale isn't limited to Razer products, either. Corsair's Scimitar Pro RGB mouse designed for MMO games is $45 (down 44 percent from $80); the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is cut from $100 to $70; and the G910 Orion Spark RGB mechanical keyboard from Logitech is 50 percent off at $90.