Razer CEO confirms development of the Razer toaster

Razer

After thousands of Facebook likes and dozens of tattoos, the fans have spoken and the Razer Toaster will become a reality.

What was originally a joke started in 2013, led to the creation of the Give Us the Razer Toaster Please Facebook page. Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan remarked back then that the company would create the toaster if the page acquired 1 million likes.

To follow up on the joke, Razer's 2016 April Fool's prank was the Project Breadwinner and was the "first gaming grade kitchen appliance built for gamers, by gamers."

Fans of the toaster continued to show their support for the gaming kitchen appliance over the years with a dozen even getting tattoos of the toaster.

Then this past Monday, Tan liked the page and confirmed in a Facebook post that Razer will begin development of the Razer Toaster.

"Alright - I didn't think these guys were going to make it - but they did," Tan wrote. "Well....what can I say. I've just officially liked their page - and I'm going to put together my team of designers and engineers. It will take a few years - but I'll be sure to share the progress - and make it a community affair. A Razer Toaster - For Razer Toaster Lovers. By Razer Toaster Lovers."

Razer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published on May 2, 8:34 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:56 a.m. PT: Adds info about the original joke and quote from Razer CEO.