Razer's mid-2019 Blade gaming laptops glide along the cutting edge

Razer Blade 15 Advanced with OLED display

Razer updated its 15-inch Blade laptops with the ninth-generation counterparts of its eighth-generation CPUs, Wi-Fi 6 and 10Gbps USB, but one of the most exciting upgrades to the line is an optional 4K OLED touchscreen with a 1 millisecond response time (overclocked) and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Read the article
1
of 23

Razer Blade Pro 17 rejuvenated

It's pretty much a whole new laptop, modeled after the Blade 15's design: smaller, thinner, lighter with a narrow-bezeled display and modern touchpad between the palm rests. We lose the illuminated outline on the touchpad -- a sacrifice for the thinner profile -- and the volume roller. (New model on the left, old on the right.)

Read the article
2
of 23

Size comparison

It's not insanely thinner, but you can see how much in the other two dimensions it's shrunk.

Read the article
3
of 23

Size comparison, redux

The size difference is even more noticeable from above.

Read the article
4
of 23

Still big, though

But it's still got a 17-inch display, which puts a lower bound on how much you can shrink it.

Read the article
5
of 23

Blade Pro 17 connections

On one side, there's a UHS-III-compatible SD card slot, and USB-C and HDMI ports.

Read the article
6
of 23

Blade Pro 17 connections

On the other side is a 2.5GB Ethernet connection, two USB-A and two USB-C connectors, one with Thunderbolt 3 support.

Read the article
7
of 23

Keyboard

As with the Blade 15, Razer brackets the Blade Pro's keyboard with speakers. The keyboard itself is also new and improved over the earlier model.

Read the article
8
of 23

Razer Blade 15

There have been no updates to the 15-inch models designs, so from here enjoy photos in caption-free silence.

Read the article
9
of 23

Razer Blade 15

Read the article
10
of 23

Razer Blade 15

Read the article
11
of 23

Razer Blade 15

Read the article
12
of 23

Razer Blade 15

Read the article
13
of 23

Razer Blade 15

Read the article
14
of 23

Razer Blade 15

Read the article
15
of 23

Razer Blade 15

Read the article
16
of 23

Razer Blade 15 Advanced OLED display

Read the article
17
of 23

Razer Blade Pro 17

Read the article
18
of 23

Razer Blade Pro 17

Read the article
19
of 23

Razer Blade Pro 17

Read the article
20
of 23

Razer Blade Pro 17

Read the article
21
of 23

Razer Blade Pro 17

Read the article
22
of 23

Razer Blade Pro 17

Read the article
23
of 23
