Razer's mid-2019 Blade gaming laptops glide along the cutting edge

Razer updated its 15-inch Blade laptops with the ninth-generation counterparts of its eighth-generation CPUs, Wi-Fi 6 and 10Gbps USB, but one of the most exciting upgrades to the line is an optional 4K OLED touchscreen with a 1 millisecond response time (overclocked) and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
It's pretty much a whole new laptop, modeled after the Blade 15's design: smaller, thinner, lighter with a narrow-bezeled display and modern touchpad between the palm rests. We lose the illuminated outline on the touchpad -- a sacrifice for the thinner profile -- and the volume roller. (New model on the left, old on the right.)