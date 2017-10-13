Raspberry Pi laptop lets kids get inside their computer

pi-top

There's a new kids laptop on the scene.

Education technology company pi-top launched a modular laptop using Raspberry Pi, a low cost, credit card-size circuit board. The idea is this new pi-top laptop lets you monkey around with the machine's guts as the keyboard slides off. It comes with an inventor's kit with components to complete projects relating to topics like music and space. It also has some different apps with an educational bent, like Minecraft for Pi.

"We're offering learning beyond the screen and keyboard, enabling wider exploration of computer science and basic electronics, ensuring that young learners have the opportunity to be inspired by a world of STEAM-based learning," said pi-top CEO Jesse Lozano in a statement.

Pi-top is available Friday.