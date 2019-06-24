Raspberry Pi 4 boosts performance, keeps $35 starting price

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Raspberry Pi is getting an upgrade.

On Monday the Raspberry Pi Foundation dropped a new model of its popular Raspberry Pi line. Aptly named the Raspberry Pi 4, the new PC board boasts several significant upgrades. Among them:

A new 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU that the group says is three times faster

1GB, 2GB, or 4GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM

Two USB-A, full-size USB 3 ports (in addition to two USB 2 ports)

Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi AC

Two micro HDMI out (as opposed to one full-size HDMI) capable of driving two 4K displays

USB-C for power input (as opposed to micro-USB)

The new computer retains its $35 starting price for the 1GB board (a 2GB board is $45, 4GB is $55), with casing available for an additional $5. A USB-C power supply is available for $8, while those upgrading from an older Pi can buy a $1 micro-USB to USB-C adapter.

Raspberry Pi Foundation

In addition to the hardware improvements, the Raspberry Pi Foundation says the new PC will have an "extensively modernised user interface" including an updated Chromium 74 web browser.

The new boards are available to order now.