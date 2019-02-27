Put Samsung's 250GB T5 SSD in your pocket for $69

Sarah Tew/CNET

I kind of wish I had more uses for portable storage, because, good golly, it's gotten so fast and so cheap.

To wit: For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the Samsung T5 250GB portable solid-state drive for $69 shipped when you apply coupon code QJS149 (or use the on-page link to "clip" it). Regular price: $129.

Unfortunately, the 500GB version of this drive, which BuyDig had on sale for $89, is sold out -- and I'm guessing this will be as well before long. (The 250GB model is $10 more at Amazon.)

So, quick: How is this better than a flash drive? It's a solid-state drive (SSD), which affords faster performance and is also considered to be much more reliable.

Granted, the T5 can't plug directly into your PC the way a flash drive can -- you need a cable -- but it's still plenty portable: 0.4 inch thick, 2.9 inches long and just 1.6 ounces.

The drive has a second-gen USB 3.1 (Type C) interface, but also includes a Type-C-to-Type-A cable for use with legacy USB ports. Meanwhile, the user reviews are downright glowing everywhere you look.

The icing on the cake is Samsung's three-year warranty. If you could use a quarter-terabyte of blazing-fast portable storage that takes up almost no space, look no further.

