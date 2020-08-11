Sarah Tew/CNET

I kind of wish I had more uses for portable storage because, good golly, it's so fast and so cheap now. To wit: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the -- very close to the lowest price ever. The only catch: It's currently showing an in-stock date of Sept. 22, so be prepared to wait. (Option B: For the same price, within a few a days.)

How is this better than a flash drive? It's a solid-state drive, which affords faster performance and is widely considered to be more reliable.

Granted, the T5 can't plug directly into your PC the way a flash drive can -- you need a cable -- but it's still plenty portable: 0.4 inch thick, 2.9 inches long and just 1.6 ounces.

The drive has a second-gen USB 3.1 (Type C) interface, but also includes a Type-C-to-Type-A cable for use with legacy USB ports. Meanwhile, the user reviews are downright glowing everywhere you look.

The icing on the cake is Samsung's three-year warranty. If you could use a freakin' terabyte of blazing-fast portable storage that takes up almost no space, look no further.

