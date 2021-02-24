PS5 State of Play: Start times, how to watch and what to expect

Sony

There are big things in the PlayStation 5's future. Horizon: Forbidden West, God of War and Final Fantasy 16, just to name a few. But beyond the fact that these game's exist, we don't know too much about them. Hopefully that will change Thursday.

After Nintendo last week announced Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Mario Golf: Super Rush at its Nintendo Direct presentation, Sony announced it'll have a keynote presentation of its own for Thursday in State of Play.

The previous State of Play, in October, was all about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and its user interface. On Thursday, State of Play will focus entirely on games.

How to watch

Easy peasy: Right here!

Or, if you'd rather Twitch, right here.

Start times

State of Play kicks off at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m ET on Thursday, Feb. 25. Brits will get their sneak peek into upcoming PlayStation games just before bedtime, as it begins at 10 p.m. GMT. Sony's presentation starts with the business day in Australia, playing from 9 a.m. Friday AEDT.

What to expect

Sony says State of Play will focus on 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, which'll include new announcements as well as updates on games shown off at last June's PS5 showcase.

That's potentially big news, because games shown off at last June's PS5 showcase include Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and a PS5 edition of Grand Theft Auto 5. Hopefully we'll also see more of God of War: Ragnarok, which is tentatively scheduled for a 2021 release.