PS5 restock updates: Get inventory updates for GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target

This isn't how we planned for the PlayStation 5 launch to go, but this is 2020, after all. The PS5 debuted in the US on Nov. 12, but you'd never know it from looking at inventory online and on store shelves. Right now, the only consoles you can buy are marked up to obscene levels, on sites like eBay and StockX, often multiple times their retail value of $400 or $500 for the different models. The console has been otherwise virtually impossible to find, with at least one person waiting in line for 36 hours to snag one at a California GameStop.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Understandably, gamers are anxious for any news about retailers restocking the console and Twitter has been serving as a hub for rumors and speculation. But how trustworthy are the tweets? Last week, for example, Twitter account @ps5_walmart (which, to be clear, has no affiliation with Walmart) tweeted that the "PS5 is more common in Walmart's now, you should be able to get one within a couple weeks. Good luck."

To everybody that has messaged me, I’m not looking at anymore zip codes. The PS5 is more common in Walmart’s now, you should be able to get one within a couple weeks. Good luck — PS5 Restock walmart (@ps5_walmart) December 11, 2020

That's encouraging, but is it credible? I'd guess it's not especially reliable -- the only tweets that I'd trust are ones from the retailers themselves; Walmart and Antonline, for example, have used Twitter in recent weeks to keep customers informed about inventory drops, so we're keeping our eyes on their accounts. In fact, Antonline tweeted about a fresh inventory drop on Wednesday, but the site immediately went down in a flood of traffic. After the tweet, we were unable to even make a connection.

So what's a gamer to do? Follow the news on Twitter if you're so inclined. It's a good source for instant updates and you might get lucky. But we're also keeping you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning right here.

Just a reminder: The PS5 is available in two versions: a $500 model with Blu-ray, and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version without a disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.

Read more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and complete coverage

PS5 restock possibilities

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $970.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

