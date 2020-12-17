PS5 restock hits Sony Direct at 6:15 p.m. ET: Get in line now

James Phelan/CNET

The PS5 is the almost-impossible-to-find gift this holiday season. For those who want to try one more time to get a console -- hopefully in time for Christmas -- Sony Direct has a queue forming to buy the system at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. PT) today. Head over there, wait and hope for the best.

As the Wario64 Twitter feed points out Wednesday, this is a randomized queue, so there's no worry about being "late," so long as you beat the cutoff time.

Today's queue is different now that Sony is making your queue placement random, as long as you load the page before 1 PM PT.



"When PS5 console inventory becomes available, you will be assigned a random place in queue." https://t.co/NRJRUWW3Hp — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 16, 2020

The PS5 also popped up earlier this week at Best Buy and Walmart, but immediately sold out at both online retailers.

