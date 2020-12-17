PS5 restock hits Sony Direct at 6:15 p.m. ET: Get in line now

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.
The PS5 is the almost-impossible-to-find gift this holiday season. For those who want to try one more time to get a console -- hopefully in time for Christmas -- Sony Direct has a queue forming to buy the system at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. PT) today. Head over there, wait and hope for the best.
As the Wario64 Twitter feed points out Wednesday, this is a randomized queue, so there's no worry about being "late," so long as you beat the cutoff time.
The PS5 also popped up earlier this week at Best Buy and Walmart, but immediately sold out at both online retailers.
Looking for other PS5 options? Check our PS5 restock page.