Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you've been fortunate enough to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, you can potentially get a sneak peek at upcoming features by signing up for the first-ever PS5 system software beta program. You'll be able to try out the new features and offer your feedback ahead of their official launch later in 2022, Sony said in a Thursday blog post.

Registration is open to PS5 owners over the age of 18 in the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Germany and France.

This article will be updated shortly.