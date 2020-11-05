PS5 launch sales will be online only

Dan Ackerman/CNET

The PS5 will only be available online at launch due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony confirmed Thursday. The next-gen PlayStation comes out Nov. 12 in the US and Australia and Nov. 19 in the UK.

"No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day -- please don't plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase," Sid Shuman, the company's senior director of content communications, said in a blog post.

That doesn't mean stores aren't getting any PS5 consoles, though. If you've preordered one for pickup at a local retailer, the blog post notes that you'll still be able to do so at your designated appointment time. It's definitely worth double checking with your retailer in any case.