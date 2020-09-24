Warner Bros.

The ability to play your old games on a next-generation console is a huge deal in those first few months after launch, when there aren't a whole lot of new games to justify the hundreds of dollars you spent on a shiny new machine. Sony and Microsoft clearly know this as the November 2020 launches of their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X draw near, having both talked up their backwards compatibility features.

The two companies have been battling in the console wars for generations -- Sony since 1994 and Microsoft since 2001 -- so they've both built up magnificent back catalogues filled with classics. Let's take a look at how much of each you'll be able to play on their upcoming consoles.

Sony

PS5

The PS5, which starts at $400 and comes out Nov. 12, was designed with PS4 games in mind, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan told CNET in June. Sony's also required developers to make new PS4 games natively compatible with its next-gen console, and it's working on making older ones compatible as well.

"We're expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions," the company said in March.

The switch from spinning hard drive to solid-state storage should make them run faster than they did on PS4, so you won't be staring into the loading screen abyss as much as you do now.

If you subscribe to , Sony's $60 a year online service, you'll get a selection of PS4 games to play at no extra cost through the PS5-only Plus Collection.

You'll be able to use your current DualShock 4 controller to play those PS4 games, but you'll have to use the new DualSense for PS5 games. And PS5 won't be backwards compatible with PS3, PS2, or PS1 games.

Revisiting PlayStation's past?

If you want to play those dusty old original PlayStation, PS2 or PS3 discs, you're out of luck. Sony moved away from backwards compatibility after the initial batch of PS3s, and PS4 couldn't play any games from the older consoles -- so that 2008 copy of Metal Gear Solid 4 will remain on your shelf until the world goes cold.

This will be the case on PS5 as well. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan confirmed to Famitsu on Sept. 17 that the shiny new console won't play PS3, PS2 or PlayStation games.

"We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device," Ryan told the Japanese gaming magazine. "In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn't reach the implementation of such compatibilities."

However, there are a few ways to access old games on PS4. There's a selection of you can buy on PlayStation Network, and Sony's $9.99 a month streaming service lets you access a massive library of PS2 and PS3 titles (along with a rotating selection of PS4 games -- these can be downloaded to your console). It's likely that these games will be playable on PS5.

Unfortunately, there's no easy way to access the massive library of original PlayStation, PSP or PS Vita games without tracking down the old hardware or a mini console. Its competitor doesn't have as long a history, but more of Microsoft's back catalog will be playable on its next-gen consoles.

Microsoft

Xbox Series X and Series S

Microsoft has been more ambitious with backwards compatibility -- it's promised the $499 Xbox Series X and $299 Series S will play original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games when they come out Nov. 10. That's four generations of games, stretching back to the first console's 2001 launch.

It doesn't include literally everything though. Microsoft has a comprehensive list of the games that'll play on its upcoming console: 568 games from the Xbox 360 and only 39 games from the original Xbox library are currently backwards compatible. And titles that require its defunct Kinect motion sensor won't work at all.

Old games will get a visual boost on the Series X and Series S, by adding high dynamic range graphics.

"Many of us in Team Xbox play on the Xbox Series X daily as our primary console and switching between generations is seamless," Jason Ronald, partner director of program management for the Xbox Platform Team, said in a May blog post. "By the time we launch this holiday, the team will have spent well over 200,000 hours ensuring your game library is ready for you to jump in immediately."

It may also reduce games' loading times and increase their frame rates, using the new consoles' hardware, and add the console's Quick Resume feature.

Maximizing your Xbox library

Microsoft also has a subscription service -- the $9.99 a month -- that'll get you access to a rotating library of older games. New Xbox exclusives also launch on the service, so you'll get Halo Infinite and other upcoming games the day they become available. The $15 Game Pass Ultimate option will also get you access to its xCloud streaming service from Sept. 15.

Unlike PS5, you'll have plenty of controller options no matter what generation of games you're playing -- the Series X and Series S controllers will be compatible with Xbox One games, the Xbox One console itself and PC. You can also use your Xbox One controllers on your Series X and Series S.

This guide will be updated as we learn more about backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X.