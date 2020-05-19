PS4 releases The Last of Us 2 special edition bundle for preorder

Sony

With The Last of Us Part 2 set to finally come out in June, Sony already has a special edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle available for preorder. It includes a Last of Us 2-themed console, controller, set of headphones and 2TB game drive -- you can buy it bundled for $400, or get each part separately. The engraved design on the Last of Us 2 console incorporates Ellie's tattoo, Sony announced Tuesday.

"When we first revealed The Last of Us Part 2, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie's tattoo," said John Sweeney, an art director with Sony's Naughty Dog studio. "Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media, and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos ... it had become a symbol of the game."

The bundle is available for preorder at and for $400, and also includes a physical copy of the game and a code for digital content, including a PS4 theme and avatars.

If you just want to buy a DualShock 4 controller with the Ellie design, you can preorder it separately for $65 from or . It's matte black with white detailing, with the tattoo on the right side and the game logo on the touchpad.

There's also a matte black Last of Us 2 Gold Wireless headset with Ellie's tattoo design and the game logo, and red ear cups. You can preorder it for $100 from or .

The Last of Us Part 2 is going to take up a lot of space -- you'll need at least 100GB of free space for the digital copy of the game -- so you'll soon be able to preorder a Seagate 2TB Game Drive with a laser-etched tattoo design for $90.

Developed by Sony and Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part 2 had originally been slated to come out in February but was delayed until May while the developers spent more time working on the game. Last month it was delayed again because of COVID-19, and it's now set to appear on June 19.

The Last of Us Part 2 takes place five years after the first game, with players now taking the role of 19-year-old Ellie as she comes up against a mysterious cult that's in power in a postapocalyptic United States.