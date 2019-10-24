The Last of Us 2 delayed to May

Sony

Over the course of one month, Sony and developer Naughty Dog announced the release date of The Last of Us 2 along with its delay. Players will have to wait a few more months before they'll see what happens to Ellie.

Game director Neil Druckman posted about the reason for The Last of Us 2 delay to May 29, 2020, on Thursday. He says the development needed more time after it made the announcement of the original February release late September at Sony's State of Play event.

"It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn't have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality," Druckman said. "At this point, we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.

In the trailer announcing the original release date, a grown-up Ellie is seen enjoying her new life, but she gets abducted and something happens. Something bad. She now has to leave her life and take on those that hurt her. And she's not alone. Joel from the original game made an appearance as he doesn't want to let her take on this fight alone.

The Last of Us 2 will have multiple editions available for purchase. There is the collector's edition for $159.99 that will come with a 12-inch statue of Ellie along with other collector's items.

There's also an Ellie edition of the game for $249.99. It comes with everything in the collector's edition along with a full-sized backpack Ellie uses in the game.

