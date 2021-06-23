Prime Day 2021 TV deals: Save on Vizio, LG, Toshiba, Insignia Fire TV and more

Amazon Prime Day is packing up after a busy stretch of sales. But despite many of the lowest-priced models from TCL and Amazon Fire TV selling out on Day 1, there are plenty of good TVs still up for grabs.

You can score a 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV for less than $200, and the savings and screen sizes go up from there. Brands like Vizio and LG are also offering discounts, and retailers beyond Amazon -- like Best Buy and Walmart -- are getting in on the action. TV deals are disappearing fast, either expiring or selling out entirely, but you still have time if you're ready to upgrade.

All of the prices are current as of the publishing time, but some deals might sell out. We'll update this post regularly to reflect changes and add new sales as we find them.

Sarah Tew/CNET By today's standards, this Insignia TV is a bit undersized at 32 inches, and its 720p resolution lags behind the 4K standard. But it does serve up Amazon's Fire TV interface as well as an Alexa voice remote, and at an $80 discount for Prime members it makes a great choice for a secondary or kids' room. We've seen this TV as low as $100 but $120 is still a great price for a 32-inch TV on Prime Day.

Insignia Have room for a larger screen? Paying another $80 for this Toshiba gets you a 43-inch screen and just like the 32-inch Insignia above it comes with Amazon's Fire TV interface and an Alexa voice remote. If you can afford it, we'd definitely recommend going bigger. Amazon also has a 4K model from Insignia for $20 more, but at this screen size the extra resolution won't do much compared with the 1080p Toshiba. Then again, if you want 4K for some reason, it's just $20.

Amazon Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV deal is mostly sold out (below), so the next step up is this larger 55-inch size. Again this is a great price for a 4K TV with Amazon's Fire TV system and voice remote.

Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite TV for the money is the TCL 6-Series, but it didn't get a Prime Day price cut like this. The Vizio P65Q9-H1 has similar specs to the 6-Series, starting with a supremely bright image with hugely effective full-array local dimming for deep black levels. CNET hasn't fully reviewed it yet, but based on our initial impressions and previous experience, it should best the picture of the M-Series above, deliver picture quality comparable to the 6-Series and feature better connectivity for gaming with the Xbox Series X and PS5 than either one. The price above is for My Best Buy members; nonmembers pay $900, which is still an excellent price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Vizio makes an OLED TV too, and it's on sale at Best Buy for less than the above LG at both the 65-inch size shown here and the 55-inch version. You can save $400 on the 65-inch model and $300 on the 55-incher. CNET's David Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet and for a TV this expensive, he says he'd lean toward the sure thing (in other words, the LG). But if you want OLED image quality for the lowest price, you'd get that from Vizio right now.

Expired Deals

Amazon Here's another inexpensive 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition TV. A size up from the above Insignia, this 50-inch model from Toshiba is discounted by a sizable $120 for Prime members. Read our Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition series review.

David Katzmaier/CNET Want to go all out and spend more for the best picture quality? You've come to the right place. Quite simply, the LG OLEDCX delivers the picture against which all other TVs are measured. Yeah, it's the best TV that Katzmaier has ever reviewed (and he's seen a few over the years). If you're ready to spring for an OLED TV, this is the one to get. The 65-inch model had been hovering near the $2,000 mark and has dropped to $1,850 on Amazon. Read our LG OLEDCX series review.

Best Buy We haven't tested this Hisense TV (we generally prefer Roku models). But a 60-inch 4K TV for under $400 is a solid deal -- and you can always hook up a cheap streaming stick or box if you don't like the Android TV experience.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 50-inch TCL model already has a low price and is on sale right now with a $30 discount, Prime member or not. The 50-inch Fire TV above is less but we'd still recommend this Roku TV, which we believe is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface. Read the Toshiba 50S435 review.

Amazon Remember when we said bigger is better? It doesn't get much bigger than this. We haven't reviewed the TU-6950 but based on its specifications we don't expect this 2020 model to perform better than any of the full-array local dimming or OLED TVs above, despite the Samsung brand. But it sure is bigger, so if you want to go for sheer size, this all-time low price is tempting.