Lenovo is slashing prices on a large swath of its laptops during its President's Day sale. And there's no rush, either: These deals are in effect through Feb. 25. You'll find discounted ThinkPads, IdeaPads, Legion gaming laptops and much more.To help you find the best bargains, I have scoured Lenovo's offerings and found five of the best deals. You can also find the full list of Lenovo President's Day deals here.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S: Starting at $600 (save $400) Sarah Tew/CNET This 15-inch model comes with a gaming-friendly Nvidia GTX1050 graphics card, 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and a 1TB spinning hard drive. Use code FEB14IDEA2. See at Lenovo Read CNET's Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview

Lenovo Yoga C930: Starting at $999.99 (save $400) Sarah Tew/CNET A slightly small pen and slightly elevated price were the only reservations CNET Reviews had with this otherwise stellar two-in-one convertible. I can't help you with the pen, but I can assist you with the high price if you plunk down for this leading two-in-one while it's on sale: Apply code YOGADB5. See at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga C930 review

Lenovo Legion Y730: Starting at $999.99 (save $210) Lori Grunin/CNET What a boon for gamers on a budget! Lenovo's entry-level 15-inch gaming laptop is even more affordable right now and delivers solid build quality, programmable RGB keyboard lighting and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics. See at Lenovo Lenovo Legion Y730 (15-inch) review

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: Starting at $1,253.25 (save $417.75) James Martin/CNET Modern, secure and flexible, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has long been a favorite among the business class. Now is the time to make your pitch to your budget manager for an upgrade -- especially with the big savings, courtesy of code THINKPRESIDENT. See at Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review

Lenovo Yoga 730: Starting at $699.99 (save $180) It's not one of the biggest discounts you'll find from Lenovo's sale, but any savings are appreciated when it comes to the 13.3-inch Yoga 730, one of the best thin-and-light two-in-ones on the market. Use code LUVAYOGA at checkout. See at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga 730 review

This story originally posted on February 15.