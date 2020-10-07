Prep for winter with this wall-mounted electric fireplace for $190

Daily Steals

As the weather turns cool and we anticipate the holidays, there's something undeniably heartwarming about sitting around a fireplace. Most of us don't have one of those, though, so maybe this is the year for a realistic-looking electric fireplace. Right now, Daily Steals is offering a when you apply the promo code CNETFIRPL at checkout. Want a larger model? The 50-inch upgrade is $240.

That's $60 off the regular Daily Steals price for either model and compares favorably with similar models on Amazon, where I found 42-inch electric fireplaces run the gamut from about $200 to $350.

To be clear, I haven't had a chance to actually try this fireplace out, so I don't know how realistic it looks. But it claims to authentically simulate real flames with a dozen flame colors and 12 bed colors to choose from, along with five brightness levels. It's all controllable via an included remote control or touch controls on the fireplace itself.

And it's not just pretty to look at. This fireplace is a heater, delivering two heat levels, 750 watts or 1,500 watts, through a front air vent. It's easy to install, though you'll need a recess of at least 3.5 inches to set it in. There's a diagram showing how much room you'll need and how to fit it into your fireplace on the Daily Steals page. You get everything you need in the box: the fireplace and remote, fire bed crystals, brackets and screws and user guide.

