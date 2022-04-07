Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, with Vice President Kamala presiding. The 53-47 vote was largely along party lines, though Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also supported the confirmation.

Jackson, 51, was nominated by President Joe Biden on Feb. 25. Once she is sworn in, she will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and only the third African-American justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas.

She replaces retiring Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who has said he plans to retire at the end of the current judicial term in June.

Here's what's next in the process, including when Jackson could be sworn in and what cases she could hear as the newest member of the Supreme Court.

When will Ketanji Brown Jackson be sworn in?

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer has indicated he will finish out the current judicial term, which concludes at the end of June. Jackson could then take the bench with the start of the new judicial term, traditionally the first Monday in October.

This year that falls on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jackson is expected to be sworn in over the summer recess, once Justice Breyer officially steps down.

She may begin executing her duties after taking two oaths: The Constitutional oath, in which she affirms she is bound to support the Constitution and that "no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office," and the judicial oath, in which she vows to administer justice impartially and faithfully, "without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich."

The Constitution provides that judges serve during "good behavior," which has generally been interpreted as a lifetime appointment.

What cases could Jackson hear on the Supreme Court?



To date, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear nine cases during its 2022-2023 term, though it has not scheduled any of them for arguments yet. The docket includes:

An appeal challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission, which is charged with enforcement of antitrust laws and promoting consumer protection.

Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts v. Goldsmith, which questions whether the late pop artist's use of Lynn Goldsmith's photograph of singer Prince constitutes fair use or copyright infringement.

Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, which concerns how the EPA interprets the Clean Water Act to determine what land falls within its jurisdiction.

A legal challenge by Lorie Smith, a Colorado web designer who refuses to make sites for same-sex weddings and says the state's public-accommodation law violates her freedom of religion and right to free speech.

National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, which examines whether California excessively burdened interstate commerce with a 2018 voter-backed amendment that meat sold in the state follow new animal-cruelty regulations.

One case Jackson won't hear is a suit challenging affirmative action practices at Harvard University, where she earned both her undergraduate and law degrees and serves on the Board of Overseers. She testified in her hearings that, if confirmed, she would recuse herself from the case.

Who is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?



Jackson was born in Washington, DC, in 1970 and raised in Miami. Her father, Johnny, was an attorney for the Miami-Dade School Board while her mother, Ellery, was principal at New World School of the Arts in downtown Miami.

Jackson's maternal uncle, Calvin Ross, was Miami's police chief from 1991 to 1994. Her younger brother, Ketajh Brown, served with the Baltimore Police Department from 2001 to 2008.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After receiving both her degrees from Harvard, Jackson worked as a public defender and in private practice. She also served as a US district judge in the District of Columbia and on the US Sentencing Commission.

Announcing her nomination, Biden said she was "one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional justice." He praised her as a "proven consensus builder" with a distinguished resume as both an attorney and a jurist.

At the same briefing, Jackson credited her father with inspiring her passion for the law. "Some of my earliest memories are of him sitting at the kitchen table reading his books," she said. "I watched him study, and he became my first professional role model."