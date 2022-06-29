Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire From Supreme Court on Thursday

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire on Thursday after the court's final opinions for the term are released. In a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Breyer said his retirement will be effective as of noon ET.

"It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and Rule of Law," Breyer said in the letter.

Breyer will be replaced by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who the Senate confirmed to the US Supreme Court in April. Breyer said Jackson is "prepared to take the prescribed oaths" to begin her service as the 116th member of the court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday morning will deliver its final opinions in what has been a tumultuous term. In addition to decisions on major issues including gun rights and climate change, the court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion.

