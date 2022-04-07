National Beer Day MLB Opening Day 2022 Student Loan Repayment Freeze 2022 Masters Tournament Jabra Enhance Plus Review Darwin Notebooks
Senate Confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Carrie Mihalcik
Jackson is poised to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Senate on Thursday voted 53-47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court. The historic confirmation will make Jackson the first Black woman to serve on the high court once sworn in when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer. 

Three Republicans -- Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- joined all 50 Democrats to vote in favor of Jackson. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote. 

The vote caps a weeks-long push by Senate Democrats to get Jackson through sometimes contentious confirmation hearings. President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court in February, calling her a "proven consensus builder" with a distinguished resume as both an attorney and a jurist.

Jackson will be only the third Black justice in the court's 233-year history. When she joins the court, it'll also be the first time that two African American justices are on the bench at the same time, as well as the first time four women serve  simultaneously.  

Jackson watched the vote Thursday alongside Biden in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. The president, along with Jackson and Harris, are scheduled to deliver remarks on the historic confirmation vote on Friday.

More to come.  