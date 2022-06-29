When Will Ketanji Brown Jackson Be Sworn In and Become a Supreme Court Justice?

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice in April to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.

When Breyer officially steps down Thursday, Jackson will be sworn in as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Here's what's next in the process for Jackson, including what time she will be sworn in and what cases she'll likely hear as the newest member of the Supreme Court.

When will Ketanji Brown Jackson be sworn in?

Jackson will be sworn in as the 104th associate justice on the US Supreme Court on Thursday, June 30, at noon ET (9 a.m. PT), following the announcement of the remaining opinions on the court's current docket at 10:30 a.m. ET and Justice Stephen Breyer's official retirement.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jackson can begin executing her duties after taking two oaths: the constitutional oath, in which she affirms that she's bound to support the Constitution and that "no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office," and the judicial oath, in which she vows to administer justice impartially and faithfully, "without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich."

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath, while outgoing Associate Justice Stephen Breyer will administer the judicial oath in a ceremony livestreamed on the Supreme Court website.



A formal investiture ceremony will take place at a date to be determined later.

The Constitution provides that justices serve during "good behavior," which has generally been interpreted as a lifetime appointment.

What cases could Jackson hear on the Supreme Court?



The start of the new judicial term is traditionally the first Monday in October. This year that falls on Monday, Oct. 3.

To date, the Supreme Court has agreed to review at least 20 cases during its 2022-2023 term, though it has not scheduled any of them for arguments. They include:



One case Jackson won't hear is a suit challenging affirmative action practices at Harvard University, where she earned both her undergraduate and law degrees and serves on the Board of Overseers. She testified in her hearings that she would recuse herself from the case.

Who is Jackson?



Jackson was born in Washington, DC, in 1970 and raised in Miami. Her father, Johnny, was an attorney for the Miami-Dade School Board while her mother, Ellery, was principal at New World School of the Arts in downtown Miami.

Jackson's maternal uncle, Calvin Ross, was Miami's police chief from 1991 to 1994. Her younger brother, Ketajh Brown, served with the Baltimore Police Department from 2001 to 2008.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After receiving both her degrees from Harvard, Jackson worked as a public defender and in private practice. She also served as a US district judge in the District of Columbia and on the US Sentencing Commission.

She was nominated to the court by President Joe Biden on Feb. 25, after Breyer announced he was retiring at the end of the current judicial session.

Announcing her nomination, Biden said she was "one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional justice." He praised her as a "proven consensus builder" with a distinguished resume as both an attorney and a jurist.

At the same briefing, Jackson credited her father with inspiring her passion for the law. "Some of my earliest memories are of him sitting at the kitchen table reading his books," she said. "I watched him study, and he became my first professional role model."

The Senate approved her nomination on April 7 by a 53-47 vote, largely along party lines.