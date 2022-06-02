Google Reportedly Backs Down on Office Demands as Contractors Threaten to Strike

Return to office remains a contentious issue in Silicon Valley, and a group of Google contractors are pushing back.

Google Maps contractors were told they had to return to office on June 6 but have received a 90-day extension three hours after telling management they were going on strike, according to a tweet Thursday by the Alphabet Workers Union. The 200-plus contractors, working for IT consulting company Cognizant, say that the current return to office demands by Google are unsafe, according to the AWU.

BREAKING:Google Maps Worker Victory!



Today, the Google Maps contract workers informed management that they planned to go on strike due to the unsafe working conditions imposed by the 6/6 RTO date.



In less than 3hrs workers won a 90 day extension—this is the power of organizing. — Alphabet Workers Union (AWU-CWA) (@AlphabetWorkers) June 2, 2022

Google and the AWU didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing.