Google Reportedly Backs Down on Office Demands as Contractors Threaten to Strike

Return to office remains a contentious issue in Silicon Valley, and a group of Google contractors are pushing back.
Google Maps contractors were told they had to return to office on June 6 but have received a 90-day extension three hours after telling management they were going on strike, according to a tweet Thursday by the Alphabet Workers Union. The 200-plus contractors, working for IT consulting company Cognizant, say that the current return to office demands by Google are unsafe, according to the AWU.
Google and the AWU didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story is developing.