Apple Delays Plan to Have Employees Return to Offices 3 Days a Week, Report Says

Apple is reportedly delaying its plan for employees to return to the office three days a week. The return-to-work policy was originally scheduled to go into effect May 23, but has been pushed back due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a report Tuesday from Bloomberg.
Apple employees have been and are still expected to be in office two days a week, despite some employees requesting more hybrid flexibility. The company also reportedly said masks are once again required in common areas.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
More to come.