Google, Apple, Twitter Reveal Return to Office Policies

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Several major tech companies, including Apple, Google and Twitter, are preparing for employees to return to offices after roughly two years of remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple has reportedly set an April 11 deadline for corporate employees in the US to return to in-person work. People will be required to work from the office at least one day a week by April 11 and at least three days a week by May 23, reported Bloomberg.

"For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives," Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly said in a memo sent Friday. "For others, it may also be an unsettling change."

Google will require most employees to come into the office three days a week as of April 4. Google employees who aren't ready to return to the office on April 4 can apply for a remote work extension, or apply to switch locations, fully remote work or "work from anywhere" weeks.

Google last month said it would no longer mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment for US workers, and would not require vaccinated workers to wear masks, get tested or socially distance while working in most offices.

Unvaccinated employees who are approved to enter offices will need to follow testing and mask-wearing regulations. Unvaccinated workers will otherwise not be able to access Google offices.

On the other side of the coin, Twitter has told its employees that when it reopens offices March 15, it will be up to workers where they work from.

"Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work, and that includes working from home full time forever," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a letter to employees. "Office every day? That works too. Some days in office, some days from home? Of course."

Microsoft offices reopened for in-person work on Feb. 28. In January, Meta delayed its plans until March 28 due to the omicron variant causing COVID cases to surge. Amazon also postponed while dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated workers a month ago, and Apple indefinitely delayed its deadline for returning to the office.

Though COVID cases are now dropping, there have been more than 950,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the US, according to numbers from John Hopkins University. COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

