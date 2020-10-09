CNET también está disponible en español.

PlayStation Store will reportedly stop selling PS3, PSP and Vita games this month

Before the PlayStation 5 arrives next month, Sony will reportedly pull PlayStation 3, PSP and Vita games from its web and mobile PlayStation Store.

The PS5 consoles are set to appear next month.

 Sony

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to arrive in the US in November, and in anticipation of the event, Sony will stop selling PlayStation 3, PSP or Vita games in the web and mobile PlayStation Store, EuroGamer reported Friday.

According to the report, Sony has notified its development partners that the web and mobile versions of the PlayStation Store will stop selling PlayStation 3, PSP or Vita games timed with a relaunch of the store on Oct. 19 and ahead of the PS5 launch in November.

Among the items Sony will remove are PlayStation 3 games and add-ons, PSP games and add-ons, PlayStation Vita games and add-ons, apps, themes and avatars. The items will still be available in the PlayStation store you access directly from a PS3 or PS Vita, EuroGamer said.

The online store will reportedly turn over Oct. 19, with the mobile store changing Oct. 28.

Sony didn't respond to a request to comment.

Preorders for the PS5 consoles have been selling out, but we already know which games will be available on day one when the console arrives Nov. 12.

