The PlayStation 5 isn't launching till later this year, but there's now a website for Sony's upcoming video game console. While it doesn't give away any new information, the site says the PS5 is coming, and it mentions "holiday 2020" as the launch date.

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation," reads a message on the site. "Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

Sony announced its next-generation PlayStation hardware in April and offered a demo in May. We've gotten a few more details since then, including the 2020 holiday season release date. The upcoming gadget is expected to have improved graphics and an updated method of handling storage. A new solid-state drive is meant to make games boot up faster and to reduce loading times. The PS5 is also getting a new controller that'll adopt haptic feedback to replace the older "rumble" sensation.

What we still don't know: how much the console will cost. The PlayStation 4, released in 2014, launched at $399. The PlayStation 4 Pro also launched at that price point in 2016.

