PlayStation 5's controller 'innovations' won't mean much without developer support

One of the biggest surprises of Sony's announcement of the PlayStation 5 Tuesday were details of the console's controller. The company teased new features that could potentially change how we game on the PS5. Or they could end up being little-used gimmicks. (Here's everything we know about the PS5 so far.)

The PS5 controller will use haptic feedback instead of a "rumble" vibration, adaptive triggers, a better speaker, longer battery life and a USB-C port. The first two -- haptic feedback and adaptive triggers -- are touted as "key innovations." Haptic feedback will provide a more refined vibration to the controller to let players feel the hit of a tackle in Madden while the triggers will give a sensation of pulling an arrow back on a bow.

But before you get too excited, it's worth noting that these bells and whistles don't mean much unless game developers take advantage of these features over the long term. Sony's track record is mixed. Previous PlayStation controllers had different features designed to benefit the players with a more rewarding experience, but after a time, were ignored by developers or used for basic functions.

For example, the PS3 Sixaxis controller released before the DualShock 3 had motion sensors that were intended to make a more engaging experience. In practice, games that made use of the motion controls were more of a chore. It didn't take long for developers to simply ignore the motion control options altogether.

The PS4 DualShock 4 controller's big innovation was its clickable touchpad. Sony hoped that developers would use the pad as another way for players to engage with the game by using their fingers to draw symbols for use within the game or act as an alternative way to input directions. Instead, most developers today use the touchpad as the Select button, since DualShock 4 has revamped the traditional Start and Select buttons and made them Share and Options.

Even if the new features in the controller are forgotten about by developers years after launch, it's still good to see Sony trying different things with its input devices. In the past, the PlayStation maker has been known as being a bit of a copycat with its gamepads. The analog sticks on the PlayStation controller were considered ripoffs of the N64 analog controls. The DualShock 3 motion sensor was looked at as a hastily added feature to compete with the Wii. And while the DualShock's 4 touchpad is unique, it could be seen as inspired by the Wii U gamepad with its large touchscreen.

Not that the Wii U had any of its rival sweating.

We'll have to wait and see how the first batch of games will make use of the controller when the PS5 launches on holiday 2020. Given Sony's clout, the company will likely push for the incorporation of these new features. A Sony spokeswoman wasn't immediately available to answer a request for more information.

The key is whether developers continue to support them over the long term. Otherwise, it'll be forgotten like the rest of Sony's other "innovations."