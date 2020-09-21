PlayStation 5 launch games: Every PS5 title you can play on Nov. 12

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

So you've managed to Hunger Games your way to a PlayStation 5 preorder. Congratulations! You'll snag a PS5 on Nov. 12, when Sony launches its next generation console. But what games will you actually play on it? Sony recently announced juggernaught titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Final Fantasy 16, and Horizon Forbidden West. But those games are for 2021 and beyond (probably far, far beyond in Final Fantasy 16's case).

Below are the games you'll be able to play on Nov. 12.

Note: Not included on this list is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which will release during the PS5's "launch window."

Demon's Souls



Bluepoint Games

Super hard action adventure games are now described as "like Dark Souls but". Demon's Souls was the precursor to Dark Souls, released by From Software back in 2009, two years before the studio hit big with Dark Souls. Demon's Souls is now being remade exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Insomniac

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been likened to Uncharted: Lost Legacy. That game was an expansion for Uncharted 4: Clocking in at around 7 hours, it was somewhere between DLC and a full-blown spinoff title. And it totally ruled. Miles Morales promises to be that for 2018's Spider-Man, and it'll launch on both the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sony

Sackboy: A Big Adventure takes the hero from LittleBigPlanet and gives him a more traditional 3D platformer. Developed by Sumo Digital, the team behind LittleBigPlanet 3 and Forza Horizon 2, this game will be worth playing if it has half the charm of LittleBigPlanet.

Godfall

Gearbox Games

Godfall is a new IP, and it looks gnarly. Set in a fantasy world and published by Gearbox, which develops the Borderlands series, it's an action RPG that puts you in control of one of the last members of the elite Knights Order. We don't know a whole lot about the game or its story yet, but it looks like it has plenty of potential.

Astro's Playroom

Sony

Astro's Playroom is a cutesy platformer that comes loaded onto every PS5 console. It's essentially a tech demo that'll show you what the PlayStation 5 hardware -- both the console itself, as well as the DualSense controller -- is capable of. But "tech demo" may be underselling it, as its predecessor, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, is highly regarded.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes you to 873AD, when the Vikings begin expanding into England and Europe. It's launching on Nov. 10 on every other console, with the PlayStation 5 version releasing alongside the console on Nov. 12.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Capcom

Devil May Cry V Special Edition takes the excellent 2019 action game from Capcom and adds a bunch of technical improvements. It supports ray tracing, and can be played up to 120 frames-per-second. Most importantly, you can also play as Virgil, lead-character Dante's sinister brother. It'll be available digitally for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Fortnite

Epic Games

Fortnite is coming to both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Epic Games says the game will be optimized for its launch on next-gen hardware, and will next year migrate from Unreal Engine 4, the architecture it's currently built on, to Unreal Engine 5 sometime next year. That'll be where the big changes come.

Observer: System Redux



Observer was a 2017 PC game set in post-apocalyptic Krakow. You play as Daniel Lazarski, a mind-hacking "Observer" -- essentially a policeman with mind-reading technology -- and spend the game investigating a harrowing Krakow slum. It's an intense horror experience, but one you'll remember for a long time. Observer: System Redux is a remastered version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Activision

OK, technically this isn't a launch game. But it's close enough: Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War hits the PlayStation 5 on Nov. 13, a day after the console's release. That's the same day it launches on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.