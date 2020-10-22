Rambo's intense Fatality revealed in Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer

Warner Bros.

John Rambo's gory Mortal Kombat 11 Fatality was revealed in a gameplay trailer Thursday, and fans of the '80s action hero should recognize some of his moves -- the visceral finale is inspired by his 2008 movie. We learned earlier this month that he will be voiced by original actor Sylvester Stallone and is part of the game's Kombat Pack 2 downloadable content, which comes out Nov. 17.

The trailer lands on the 38th anniversary of First Blood -- the original movie in the series hit US theaters on Oct. 22, 1982.

His in-game outfits are inspired by his looks in First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part 2 and Rambo 3 -- three of the five movies in which Stallone played the character. The Kombat Pack 2 also includes Klassic fighters Rain and Mileena, and costs $15.

If you haven't already picked up Mortal Kombat 11, the $60 Ultimate edition also comes out Nov. 17. That'll include the base game and all the DLC packs, including previously released guest characters RoboCop and Terminator, and the Aftermath epilogue for the excellent story mode.

People who own the fighting game on PS4 and Xbox One will also get free upgrades to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions that day, adding 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and other features -- basically the game's ludicrous violence will be clearer and run more smoothly on the next-gen consoles.

It's also adding cross play for certain modes, so you'll be able to battle your friends online no matter what system they're playing on.

