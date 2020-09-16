PS5 preorders: Here's how to reserve your own PlayStation 5

Sony/Screenshot by Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting the new PlayStation 5 since it was announced in the fall of 2019, and we're finally getting within sensor range of the big day. The PS5 will ship on Nov. 12, and we know it'll cost $400 for the digital-only version or $500 with Blu-ray. Best of all, you can now sign up to preorder a console. Note that you can't quite preorder yet -- you can just register to preorder, which you should be able to do sometime Thursday. Admittedly it's like waiting in a line for the chance to wait in a different line.

In any event, US retailers are now lining up to let you sign up to preorder. So pick a store and get your name on the list right now for the opportunity to preorder soon.

Read more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and complete coverage

Register here for the opportunity to preorder your PS5. Sony writes on its preorder page, "There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation. Preorder reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast."

Sign up here and Best Buy will notify you via email when you can actually preorder your PS5.

GameStop's PS5 landing page has a few goodies including the PlayStaion 5 Showcase Livestream. Sign up here to be notified when you can preorder.

Walmart's PS5 page is chock-full of videos, with an overlay where you can sign up to get notified about preorders.

Target's brief PS5 page doesn't have a lot of details about Sony's new console yet, but you can find a summary of the new accessories and a list of a few of the exclusive titles. Beware of the "Sign up now" button toward the bottom of the page: It's for Target offers in general, not the PS5 specifically.

At Amazon's HQ for the PS5, you can see eye-candy images of PS5 accessories like the DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset and HD camera, along with other details like a partial list of official games. There's no sign-up link here for getting notified about preorders.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony reveals PS5 price and release date

