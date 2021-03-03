Plan for your post-pandemic vacation by saving 15% on Paravel sustainable luggage

Paravel

With my parents scheduled to get the vaccine, the world feels tantalizingly close to opening up again. That means I'm thinking about some long-overdue trips. If you're in the same boat, then you might be in the market for upgrading your old luggage. The timing is good, because right now you can when you apply promo code ECOLUGGAGE15 at checkout.

Paravel is a luggage brand that emphasizes sustainable products. I've used the Grand Aviator, the company's checked luggage-size suitcase, for a while now, and I'm impressed with how thoroughly recycled it is -- and how you'd never know it because it looks and feels awesome. The exterior is made from recycled polycarbonate and is secured with recycled zippers. The lining is made from upcycled plastic water bottles. It has vegan leather detailing, and even the handle is made from recycled aircraft-grade aluminum. Paravel claims the whole suitcase production is carbon neutral.

But you don't have to know all that to appreciate the suitcase. The shell is durable, the 360-degree spinning wheels are smooth and rugged, and the interior is thoughtfully designed with an enormous amount of storage space, a large zippered compartment and a compression board with tension straps. The exterior of the suitcase features an integrated TSA lock.

Paravel offers a number of bags including checked and carry-on sizes, as well as duffel bags, backpacks and organizers. You can apply the promo code to most items on the site, though there are some exceptions -- such as Paravel's cabana items, bundles and gift card.

