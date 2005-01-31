Photos: Keepin' it quiet

Keepin' it quiet PC components maker Zalman is a leader of the quiet-computing movement with products such as the Reserator 1 water cooling system. Credit: Zalman Tech Related stories: Computing's silent revolution Week in review: The bell tolls for Ma Bell Keepin' it quiet The HeatLane Zen from TS Heatronics cools PC processors without a noisy fan. Credit: TS Heatronics Related stories: Computing's silent revolution Week in review: The bell tolls for Ma Bell Keepin' it quiet makes small, quiet PCs specialized for use as media servers and other sound-sensitive applications. Credit: Hush Technologies Related stories: Computing's silent revolution Week in review: The bell tolls for Ma Bell Keepin' it quiet The Smart Drive from Japanese component maker Grow Up encases hard drives in a sealed box to isolate noise. Credit: Grow Up Japan Related stories: Computing's silent revolution Week in review: The bell tolls for Ma Bell Keepin' it quiet Zalman's "noiseless computing" TNN 500A computer case uses "heat pipes" and built-in heatsinks to eliminate the need for cooling fans. Credit: Zalman Tech Related stories: Computing's silent revolution Week in review: The bell tolls for Ma Bell Keepin' it quiet The Gateway E-Series 6300 uses a BTX chassis, which locates fans on either end and places major components in between. The machine's fans are also larger and rotate more slowly, cutting down on noise. Credit: John G. Spooner Related stories: Computing's silent revolution Week in review: The bell tolls for Ma Bell
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.