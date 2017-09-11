Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins will return to direct the sequel of DC comics' hit summer blockbuster, "Wonder Woman," according to a report from Variety on Monday. Jenkins reportedly was already working on a script with Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, the same team who created the first one, but had yet to close a deal to return as director.

Details of the deal are vague, but there's speculation Jenkins' contract would be in the neighborhood of $8 million, with additional backend box office grosses, to write, direct and produce the film.

The first "Wonder Woman" film was Warner Bros.' biggest film to date in the DC Extended Universe, pulling in $409 million in domestic ticket sales and $813 million worldwide. Its second highest grossing film from the franchise was last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," with $166 million in its opening weekend.

The sequel is slated for release on Dec. 13, 2019.