Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Perhaps now more than ever, Jean-Luc Picard could use the wisdom of Guinan, the mysterious, kind-hearted alien played by Whoopi Goldberg on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Patrick Stewart appeared on daytime talk show The View on Wednesday and issued a formal invitation for Goldberg to join the cast for Star Trek: Picard's confirmed second season on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CNET is owned by CBS.) Goldberg is one of the hosts of The View.

Picard takes places years after the conclusion of The Next Generation movies, and we're not sure what Guinan has been up to during that time.

Goldberg may not get to lean across the bar in Ten-Forward on the USS Enterprise again, but she would join a lineup of other returning favorites. Data (Brent Spiner), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) are all confirmed to appear in season 1.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Trek: Picard cast on the Borg and why this isn't...

Stewart and Goldberg hugged it out after the invitation. "Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end," said Goldberg. Stewart didn't drop any hints about Guinan's potential role, but said, "We cannot wait to have you with us again one more time."

Star Trek: Picard debuts on CBS All Access in the US on Thursday and on Amazon Video in most other countries.