Pac-Man reborn using Nvidia AI instead of a game engine for the game's 40th anniversary

If you watched 50,000 games of Pac-Man, you'd probably be pretty good at drawing out what you saw. Nvidia's GameGAN artificial intelligence (AI), however, was able to recreate the classic dot-chomping game for its 40th birthday from scratch without an underlying game engine.
