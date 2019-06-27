CNET también está disponible en español.

Toys and Tabletop Games

Overwatch Lego gets new Junkrat, Roadhog and Wrecking Ball sets

The adorable Hammond the hamster is included too.

overwatchlegojunkrat

Here are Overwatch characters Junkrat and Roadhog in the new Lego set.

 Lego

Blizzard's hit game Overwatch is full of crazy characters like Junkrat, Roadhog and Hammond the hamster. Now you can build Lego versions of them with their vehicles with two new Lego sets.

The new sets include Wrecking Ball, the spherical robot piloted by Hammond the hamster, and a Junkrat and Roadhog set that includes their bike with a sidecar, and a Junkertown sign.

overwatchlego-wreckingball

Behold the Overwatch Lego of Wrecking Ball complete with Hammond the hamster.

 Lego

The sets will be available to purchase in October for $20 (roughly £16, AU$29) for the Wrecking Ball set and $50 (roughly £39, AU$71) for the Junkrat and Roadhog set. The Overwatch sets were announced last year.

Previous Overwatch Lego sets have included tiny Lego figures of Tracer and Widowmaker, Hanzo and Genji, and Soldier: 76, Reaper and McCree.

More Overwatch Lego

There is also a previous set that includes D.Va and Reinhardt, as well as a Watchpoint: Gibraltar set with Mercy, Reaper, Winston and Pharah.

These two new Overwatch Lego sets will be on display at the Blizzard booth at this year's San Diego Comic-Con International, which runs from July 18 to 21.

