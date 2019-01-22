CNET también está disponible en español.

Oscars 2019 nominations: Black Panther up for Best Picture, 6 other awards

It's up against BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born and Vice.

blackpantherthrone

Will Black Panther (played by Chadwick Boseman) take the Best Picture throne?

 Disney/Marvel

Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born and Vice earned Academy Awards 2019 Best Picture nominations Tuesday morning.

In total, Black Panther (the 18th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie) scored seven nominations, while Roma and The Favourite each got 10. Roma also earned Netflix's first Best Picture nomination.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and The Big Sick actor/writer Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards from Hollywood. The pair joked about getting up early to reveal the nominees.

The 2019 Oscars, which is currently without a host, will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 5:00 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (or Monday Feb. 25 from 1:00 a.m. GMT/12 p.m. AEDT) from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee
Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Actor

Christian Bale -- Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malik -- Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma
Glenn Close -- The Wife
Olivia Colman -- The Favourite
Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali -- Green Book
Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born
Richard E Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell -- Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams -- Vice
Marina de Tavira -- Roma
Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone -- The Favourite
Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite

Best Original Screenplay

The Favorite -- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed -- Paul Schrader
Green Book -- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs -- Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman -- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born -- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum -- Lebanon
Cold War -- Poland
Never Look Away -- Germany
Roma -- Mexico
Shoplifters -- Japan

Best Documentary -- Feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB

Best Documentary -- Short Subject

Black Sheep
Endgame
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Period. End of Sentence

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Best Original Score

Black Panther -- Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansmen -- Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs -- Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns -- Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song

All The Stars -- Black Panther
I'll Fight -- RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go -- Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow -- A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born

Best Production Design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

