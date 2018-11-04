The best geek movies of 2018, ranked

CNET también está disponible en español.

30. Ocean's Eight

It's a good time to be a fan of geeky movies. Sure, there are some awful films in 2018 -- especially geeky ones -- but there are also some that will be remembered as classics. Using Metacritic's scoring system, we've ranked the best geeky films of the year.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured in this guide.

Women plan a heist at the Met Gala in New York. "Ocean's 8 is in many ways a mirror image of its predecessor, but it's most delightful when it follows its own path toward girly transcendence," per Slate.

Metascore: 61

Watch Ocean's 8 on Amazon Prime Video now. 

29. Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Han Solo origin story is "far better than we had any right to expect," according to Total Film. 

Metascore: 62

Watch Solo: A Star Wars Story on Amazon Prime Video now. 

28. Unsane

A woman (Claire Foy) is involuntary committed to a mental institution. Unsane "has tension enough to knot the stomach," per Village Voice.

Metascore: 63

Watch Unsane on Amazon Prime Video now. 

27. Ready Player One

An orphan (Tye Sheridan) tries to win complete control of a virtual reality universe. The New York Daily News says that Ready Player One is "crammed with excitement and good humor."

Metascore: 64

Watch Ready Player One on Amazon Prime Video now. 

26. Cargo

An infected father (Martin Freeman) must find protection for his infant daughter before he turns into a zombie. Cargo is "emotionally powerful," per the Los Angeles Times. 

Metascore: 65

25. Deadpool 2

"Deadpool 2 is a sufficient sequel that builds on the original in the expected ways," according to CNET. 

Metascore: 66

Watch Deadpool 2 on Amazon Prime Video now. 

22 (tie). The Little Stranger

A doctor (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers the house where his mother lived is haunted. "The Little Stranger is fluently made and really well acted," according to the Guardian.

Metascore: 67

Preorder The Little Stranger on Amazon Prime Video now. 

22 (tie). Halloween

The sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic "is tasteful and clever and understands its source material enough to leave the superfans cheering," per Uproxx. 

Metascore: 67

Preorder Halloween on Amazon Prime Video now. 

22 (tie). Upgrade

A paralyzed man (Logan Marshall Green) seeks revenge on those who attacked him and his wife. "Upgrade manages to entice and provoke, impress and terrify," per Movie Nation.

Metascore: 67

19 (tie). Early Man

"Early Man is a pure joy from start to finish," per CNET. 

Metascore: 68

Watch Early Man on Amazon Prime Video now.

19 (tie). Suspiria

A dancer (Dakota Johnson) enrolls in a dance academy run by witches. "Suspiria has been made with enough skill to get inside your head," per Variety. 

Metascore: 68

Preorder Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video now. 

19 (tie). Avengers: Infinity War

According to CNET, Infinity War is "the best Avengers movie yet." 

Metascore: 68

Watch Avengers: Infinity War on Amazon Prime Video now. 

18. Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Set during the fifth season of the series, "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is loud, cheery and fairly relentless in its assault on your rib cage," per the Los Angeles Times.

Metascore: 69

Watch Teen Titans Go! To the Movies on Amazon Prime Video now. 

17. Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Ant-Man sequel is "a light, welcome break from the mess that is reality," per CNET.

Metascore: 70

Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp on Amazon Prime Video now.

16. Love, Simon

A 17-year-old student (Nick Robinson) falls in love with someone he meets online. "Love, Simon is so honest, funny and real it never fails to capture your imagination and lift your spirit," according to Observer. 

Metascore: 72

Watch Love, Simon on Amazon Prime Video now.

15. Thoroughbreds

A high-school student (Anya Taylor-Joy) hires a drug dealer (Anton Yelchin) to kill her stepfather. According to ReelViews, Thoroughbreds "boasts a deliciously dark tone that makes for compelling viewing."

Metascore: 75

Watch Thoroughbreds on Amazon Prime Video now.

14. The Sisters Brothers

Two brothers (Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly) are hired to kill a prospector during the gold rush in the 1850s. The Sisters Brothers "is a violent, funny, well-acted pulpy delight," per Film Threat.

Metascore: 78

Preorder The Sisters Brothers on Amazon Prime Video now. 

13. Annihilation

Scientists led by Lena (Natalie Portman) enter a mysterious quarantined zone called "The Shimmer." "Annihilation is more than mere visuals and it will shock, fascinate and haunt whatever screen it's watched on," per Guardian.

Metascore: 79

Watch Annihilation on Amazon Prime Video now.

12. Incredibles 2

The sequel to The Incredibles "succeeds by telling a family-friendly superhero story that also gives Pixar's animators the opportunity to stretch their muscles," according to CNET.

Metascore: 80

Watch Incredibles 2 on Amazon Prime Video now.

10 (tie). Sorry to Bother You

Sorry to Bother You is "weird and unapologetic, it's very much worth the bother," per CNET.

Metascore: 81

Watch Sorry to Bother You on Amazon Prime Video now.

10 (tie). The Other Side of the Wind

An aging director (John Huston) returns to Hollywood to make a comeback. The Other Side of the Wind is a "crazy, disheveled, often hilarious film, in which lightning flashes of wit and insight crackle periodically across a plane of tedium," according to the Guardian.

Metascore: 81

8 (tie). Isle of Dogs

A boy (Koyu Rankin) searches for his dog after the species is exiled to Trash Island. Isle of Dogs is "clever to the edge of brilliant, and damned funny, start to finish," according to Movie Nation. 

Metascore: 82

Watch Isle of Dogs on Amazon Prime Video now.

8 (tie). A Quiet Place

The story about a family who must remain quiet to stay alive is "one of the most innovative, terrifying jump-scare horrors in recent memory," per CNET.

Metascore: 82

Watch A Quiet Place on Amazon Prime Video now.

6 (tie). You Were Never Really Here

A veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) uses brutal methods to rescue trafficked girls. The Arizona Republic says You Were Never Really Here is "a really good film, but it's certainly not an easy one to watch." 

Metascore: 84

Watch You Were Never Really Here on Amazon Prime Video now.

6 (tie). First Man

The Neil Armstrong biopic, starring Ryan Gosling, is a "stunningly real first-person view of the quest to touch the moon and stars," per CNET.

Metascore: 84

Preorder First Man on Amazon Prime Video now. 

5. Mission: Impossible — Fallout

The sixth Mission: Impossible "is definitely everything we expected, and more. You might need to go lie down afterward, in a good way," per the Seattle Times.

Metascore: 86

Preorder Mission: Impossible — Fallout on Amazon Prime Video now.

4. Hereditary

A family is tormented following the death of their grandmother. Toni Collette's performance is a "tour-de-force," according to Total Film. 

Metascore: 87

Watch Hereditary on Amazon Prime Video now.

1 (tie). Widows

After their criminal husbands are killed, four women attempt a dangerous heist. Widows is "a film with a sledgehammer punch," per the Guardian. 

Metascore: 88

1 (tie). Paddington 2

The Paddington sequel is "a delightfully heartwarming tale about everyone's favorite marmalade-loving bear," per Entertainment Weekly. 

Metascore: 88

Watch Paddington 2 on Amazon Prime Video now.

1 (tie). Black Panther

Black Panther — starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan — is "easily one of the strongest debut solo adventures for a Marvel character, if not one of the strongest films in the 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," according to CNET.

Metascore: 88

Watch Black Panther on Amazon Prime Video now.

