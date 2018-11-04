The best geek movies of 2018, ranked

It's a good time to be a fan of geeky movies. Sure, there are some awful films in 2018 -- especially geeky ones -- but there are also some that will be remembered as classics. Using Metacritic's scoring system, we've ranked the best geeky films of the year.
Women plan a heist at the Met Gala in New York. "Ocean's 8 is in many ways a mirror image of its predecessor, but it's most delightful when it follows its own path toward girly transcendence," per Slate.
A 17-year-old student (Nick Robinson) falls in love with someone he meets online. "Love, Simon is so honest, funny and real it never fails to capture your imagination and lift your spirit," according to Observer.
A high-school student (Anya Taylor-Joy) hires a drug dealer (Anton Yelchin) to kill her stepfather. According to ReelViews, Thoroughbreds "boasts a deliciously dark tone that makes for compelling viewing."
Scientists led by Lena (Natalie Portman) enter a mysterious quarantined zone called "The Shimmer." "Annihilation is more than mere visuals and it will shock, fascinate and haunt whatever screen it's watched on," per Guardian.
An aging director (John Huston) returns to Hollywood to make a comeback. The Other Side of the Wind is a "crazy, disheveled, often hilarious film, in which lightning flashes of wit and insight crackle periodically across a plane of tedium," according to the Guardian.
Black Panther — starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan — is "easily one of the strongest debut solo adventures for a Marvel character, if not one of the strongest films in the 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," according to CNET.