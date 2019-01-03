Olympus OM-D teaser video shows new sports-focused camera in action

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

Olympus posted a teaser video to its YouTube page Wednesday that appears to show its next flagship OM-D camera, the rumored E-M1X.

The video clip, just 18 seconds long, shows a photographer using the camera for shooting football, water polo and beach volleyball, which plays up not only the potential speed of the camera, but its dust-, splash- and freezeproof build. The teaser ends with the date Jan. 24 and an OM-D logo.

Olympus released its current flagship OM-D E-M1 Mark II in 2016, which is marketed for sports and wildlife photographers as well.

Rumored specs for the new camera include a 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and a continuous shooting speed up to 18 frames-per-second. That's the same as the E-M1 Mark II, but it is expected to have twice the processing speed of that model. An updated auto-focus system with adaptive focal points is also rumored, which would allow the camera to quickly adjust from targeting a single subject to a team by expanding the number of focal points, according to 43rumors.