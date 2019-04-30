Oculus Rift S gets May 21 release date in Microsoft Store

Oculus

The Oculus Rift S virtual reality headset will go on sale May 21 in the Microsoft Store for $399.

A page in the Microsoft Store listed the VR headset as available for preorder Tuesday, then listed it as out of stock and then the page became "unavailable."

Neither Oculus nor Microsoft immediately responded to a request for comment. It's possible more information will be revealed at Facebook's F8 developers conference, which starts Tuesday.

Facebook announced the Oculus Rift S at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March. The headset adds self-contained tracking, a higher-res display and a new design to the original PC-connected Oculus Rift headset. The company also introduced the Oculus Quest, a new standalone, self-contained mobile VR system.

