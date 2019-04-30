The Oculus Rift S virtual reality headset will go on sale May 21 in the Microsoft Store for $399.
A page in the Microsoft Store listed the VR headset as available for preorder Tuesday, then listed it as out of stock and then the page became "unavailable."
Neither Oculus nor Microsoft immediately responded to a request for comment. It's possible more information will be revealed at Facebook's F8 developers conference, which starts Tuesday.
Facebook announced the Oculus Rift S at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March. The headset adds self-contained tracking, a higher-res display and a new design to the original PC-connected Oculus Rift headset. The company also introduced the Oculus Quest, a new standalone, self-contained mobile VR system.
Originally published April 30 at 7:36 a.m. PT.
Update, 7:45 a.m.: Added background details on the Oculus Rift S. Update, 8:10 a.m.: The Microsoft Store page is no longer working.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
Apple TV Channel's streaming service is here: Get ready for another way to watch your shows in an already crowded battle for your views.
Discuss: Oculus Rift S gets May 21 release date in Microsoft Store
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.