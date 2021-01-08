Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon brings a new adventure to Apple Arcade

Cornfox & Bros./Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Oceanhorn series is back with Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon on Apple Arcade, with the first chapter in the Oceanhorn Expanded Universe from developer Cornfox & Bros. Inspired by classic fantasy tabletop games, Chronos Dungeon will play as a 16-bit-style dungeon-crawler. The new game will also include a local co-op mode for up to four players.

The new game takes place 200 years after the events of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (one of the top Arcade games of 2020, according to Apple). In the wake of the Catastrophe, small settlements in the Uncharted Seas are all that remain of the Kingdom of Arcadia. Wandering groups of direfolk, goblins and ogres from the Outlands pose a constant threat to the remaining settlements.

Apple

A band of adventurers -- the Knight, the Huntress, the Grandmaster and the Mage -- venture out to restore Arcadia with only rumors, lore and prophecies to guide them. Once the group finds the mythical Chronos Dungeon, which holds the Paradigm Hourglass within, they realize this could be the only chance to turn back in time and save Arcadia.

While this is the third Oceanhorn game to date, Cornfox & Bros. says that playing the first two games isn't required to understand this one. The game has randomized modifiers that make each level unique, for a more replayable game. Each adventurer also starts every game with different stats depending on their zodiac sign, for a different experience each time.

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple entered the mobile gaming world a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play more than 140 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

When you buy one of Apple's new iPhone 12 devices, you get a three-month free trial of Apple's gaming service. Even if you don't purchase a new device, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. Also, Apple One launched late last year and makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services -- Apple Arcade included -- for one price.

