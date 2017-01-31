Nvidia wants to prepare you for battle at no charge

Nvidia

Nvidia's offering a little incentive to bump up your laptop or desktop graphics to one of its higher-end GPUs.

The Prepare for Battle bundle let's anyone buying a GeForce GTX 1080 or 1070 GPU, or a gaming rig with one, pick up a free copy of either Ubisoft's For Honor or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. For Honor is a single- or multiplayer game where knights, samurai and vikings compete in hand-to-hand combat launching on February 14. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, out March 7, is marketed as the first military shooter in a massive open world playable solo or in four-player co-op.

Nvidia's previous bundle targeted buyers of its midrange GeForce GTX 1060 and 1050 graphics cards and systems, and GeForce GTX 1060 laptops with a free copy of the indie games Maize, Raw Data or Redout.

The 10-series graphics cards are Nvidia's first to have no significant performance differences between laptop and desktop gaming. Aside from slight spec differences, based on size and power/cooling needs, Nvidia says laptop performance is within 10-percent of an equivalent desktop card, and shows as much as a 76-percent performance boost over the previous generation of mobile graphics chips.

The company also announced the ability to redeem game codes through GeForce Experience, Nvidia's software that among other things delivers optimized drivers for specific games and automatically tweaks game settings depending on your system configuration. You'll now be able to enter your code within GeForce Experience and have it automatically added to your Uplay account.

Best mobile games of 2016: It was a vintage year for gaming on your phone.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.