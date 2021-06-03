Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti stock checker: See inventory at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and more

I'm beginning to think the "N" in "Nvidia" stands for "not available" or "nowhere to be found." The latest additions to Nvidia's RTX 3000 series lineup, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, are likely to be as difficult to find in stock as the previous cards in the series, with Nvidia stating recently that it expects supply constraints to continue into the second half of the year as crypto miners continue to gobble up the cards.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti started shipping on June 3 with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti scheduled to follow a week later on June 10. You won't be surprised when I tell you that the RTX 3080 Ti, despite its high list price starting at $1,200, is out of stock everywhere. I don't expect the situation to be any better for the more affordable RTX 3070 Ti when it's released next week starting at $599.

To help you hunt for these new cards, bookmark this page to check the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti product pages at Best Buy, Newegg and B&H. There's nothing in stock currently, but you can use the buttons below to keep tabs on the stock. I'll keep this page updated as inventory hopefully improves in the coming weeks and months. And I'll add links to product pages for the Geforce RTX 3070 Ti next week after it starts shipping.

Lori Grunin/CNET

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (starts at $1,200)

Best Buy has a lone product listing for the RTX 3080 Ti -- a Founders Edition from Nvidia for $1,200. It's -- you guessed it -- out of stock currently.

Newegg has a number of listings for the RTX 3080 Ti from vendors including Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI and Zotac. Nothing, however, is currently in stock.

You'll find a handful of RTX 3080 Ti listings from Asus and Gigabyte at B&H, but the cards lack pricing and are listed as "coming soon."

