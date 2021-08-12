Nvidia faked an entire press conference with a CG CEO

Nvidia

Earlier this year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stood in his kitchen and delivered a press conference for the company's latest technology. Except he didn't, because the whole thing -- the setting and the CEO himself -- was entirely computer-generated.

Like many companies, Nvidia has switched to online "virtual" press conferences during the pandemic. Huang has broadcast several such announcements from his kitchen, which meant that no-one saw anything different doing April's GTC keynote discussing the Nvidia Omniverse system.

But Nvidia was showing, not telling. Known for their graphics cards, the company built the keynote using Omniverse tools for creating 3D virtual worlds. Engineers did a full face and body scan of the CEO and created a 3D model of Huang, then programmed it to mimic his gestures and expressions. It was this CG clone, known in the visual effects world as a digital double, which delivered the keynote.

Here's the video -- see if you can see the difference: