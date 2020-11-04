Now's your chance to get a Fujitsu duplex scanner for your home office for 30% off

Fujitsu

The value proposition for scanners reads like an ad from 1998: With this scanner, you can digitize your documents and join the paperless office of the future! There's probably no way to talk about scanners without sounding like a goofy advertisement hawking the information superhighway, but don't let that overshadow the real value that a scanner adds to your home office -- you can stop managing paper invoices and documents, and scans can automatically go to the cloud, simplifying your document organization. And right now, the , down from the regular price of $495.

I've used my share of scanners over the years, and aside from their mundane utility, the thing I dislike the most about them is the interface is often arcane and confusing. In contrast, this scanner is controlled from a simple 4.3-inch color touchscreen, and paper is handled much like by any common printer or multifunction device. It can accommodate full-size documents as well as receipts and business cards, and it connects to your PC via USB or Wi-Fi.

You can scan to your PC, laptop, tablet or phone via Wi-Fi, and Fujitsu's software lets you clean up documents, delete blank pages and perform other simple document housecleaning. Because it's a full-duplex scanner, it scans both sides of your document as it's fed from the automatic document feeder, and you can push documents automatically to the cloud -- the scanner supports a number of services, including Dropbox and Google Drive.

You might notice the same thing that I did: Amusingly, there's an Amazon Subscribe & Save button on the page. That means you can save an extra 5% if you "subscribe" to the scanner and add at least four other items to your next delivery. While I am entertained by the thought of getting a fresh scanner sent to you every few months, you should be able to use this for some additional savings, as long as you remember to cancel your newfound membership in the scanner-of-the-month club before the second one arrives. Of course, Amazon might realize its goof and remove the subscription option by the time you see this.

You can take advantage of this deal price for the scanner through tomorrow, Nov. 5.

