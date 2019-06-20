Now you can quote the Marvel Cinematic Universe like the Bible

Marvel Studios

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies hitting theaters fast -- we've had Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame already this year and Spider-Man: Far From Home hits next week -- we've all struggled to recall classic lines at some point (especially if we've marathoned the whole lot).

Developer Sean Lennaerts answered our prayers by putting every utterance into the MCU Bible, which organizes each line as if it's scripture -- with the number in its individual series, the series title and timestamp where it appears in the movie. So you can learn some of those half-remember Korg lines from Thor Ragnarok with ease.

"Well, I tried to start a revolution, but didn't print enough pamphlets." (III Thor 41:42)

Or maybe a little Thanos grandstanding.

"I am inevitable." IV Avengers 18:47, 94:50 and 149:49)

If you're struggling to find a line, try adding punctuation.

Lennaerts plans to add character names beside each quote, the ability to search by character and context around every line.

In the meantime, remember:

"Wakanda forever!" (Black Panther 28:26, 28:27, 106:09, 107:34 and III Avengers 101:05)