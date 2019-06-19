Spider-Man: Far From Home early reactions -- 'Perfect Endgame epilogue'

Jay Maidment

It's almost summer, and Peter Parker is going on vacation. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens soon, and the embargo on social media reactions lifted Wednesday afternoon. The film doesn't open until next month, but it's already looking good for those who are still in Marvel withdrawal after Avengers: Endgame.

CNET's Sean Keane called the film "pretty much the perfect Avengers: Endgame epilogue -- reminding us that the MCU goes on in a joyous, emotionally fulfilling ride."

I saw Spider-Man: Far From Home last night - it’s pretty much the perfect Avengers: Endgame epilogue - reminding us that the MCU goes on in a joyous, emotionally fulfilling ride. #SpiderManFarFromHome — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) June 19, 2019

Brandon Davis, of CNET sister site ComicBook.com, also raved about the film, teasing that it's "huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways."

#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!!



I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again. pic.twitter.com/0hYJvKkdjN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

Davis also urged viewers to stay through the film's closing credits for a couple of "brilliant sequences."

I can’t stress this enough: stay all the way through the credits for #FarFromHome!!!



There’s a couple of brilliant sequences waiting for you!



Dodge #SpiderMan spoilers as best you can!! pic.twitter.com/vhiJcMwzF1 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

Other critics echoed similar thoughts. Writer Mike Ryan notes that the film explains the post-Endgame universe in a clever way.

Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

And Kevin Ryan has praise for both Tom Holland as Spider-Man ("best Spidey to date") and co-star Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. ("Gyllenhaal is incredible.")

FAR FROM HOME has dethroned Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 & is now favorite Spider-Man film.



What’s insane is that I can’t even tell u why I’m so in love with this film because it would be a spoiler.



Gyllenhaal is incredible. Holland re-confirms as the best Spidey to date. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/pbynxYIEyQ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 19, 2019

Singer Zendaya also earned praise for her role as MJ. "Zendaya's MJ is just as cool as Shuri," wrote Brian Truitt, referring, of course, to Black Panther's tech genius sister.

Didn’t LOVE #SpiderManFarFromHome as much as Homecoming but it’s still a rad take on bearing the weight of great expectations and a fun ode to teen romance. Tom Holland continues to be amazing, Zendaya’s MJ is just as cool as Shuri and Jake G’s an inspired choice for Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/nnu7BPjcFO — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) June 19, 2019

A reaction tweet: #SpiderManFarFromHome is wonderful. It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!! — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome! What a fun, solid sequel. Tom Holland so incredibly charming, will watch him in any/all things. Jake Gyllenhaal gets way more to do than expected, clearly had a ball doing it. Also still loving Zendaya's MJ. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) June 19, 2019

Better see if your theater offers some kind of season-ticket plan, because many critics note that this is the kind of film that should be seen more than once.

I love that #SpiderManFarFromHome is all sleight-of-hand. It begs to be seen multiple times. pic.twitter.com/nwIX24L8WH — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 19, 2019

#FarFromHome non spoiler thoughts: most comic booky movie marvel has put out. Second and third acts are outstanding. The two post credit sequences are going to stick in my brain for a L O N G time. I cannot wait to see this movie at least three more times. — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) June 19, 2019

absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/4ZYaS0L8mf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2019

You really need to have X-ray vision (sorry, wrong universe) to find some negative remarks or constructive criticism. Angie J. Han of Mashable suggested the film "could maybe have gone a bit harder on (Peter's) emotional arc."

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. 💕 Also: Jake G = perfect casting. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 19, 2019

And Ben Pearson notes that "some of the comedy falls flat," but calls that aspect of the film "ultimately beneficial because it mostly distracts from stuff that doesn't land quite as well."

#SpiderManFarFromHome: B-/C+. If you loved the teen-centric stuff in Homecoming, there's more where that came from. Some of the comedy falls flat, but this film has A LOT going on – ultimately beneficial because it mostly distracts from stuff that doesn't land quite as well. pic.twitter.com/1wVMyT5bv9 — Ben Pearson (@benpears) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2 in the US and UK, and July 4 in Australia.

