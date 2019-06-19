Spider-Man: Far From Home early reactions -- 'Perfect Endgame epilogue'

It's almost summer, and Peter Parker is going on vacation. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens soon, and the embargo on social media reactions lifted Wednesday afternoon. The film doesn't open until next month, but it's already looking good for those who are still in Marvel withdrawal after Avengers: Endgame.
CNET's Sean Keane called the film "pretty much the perfect Avengers: Endgame epilogue -- reminding us that the MCU goes on in a joyous, emotionally fulfilling ride."
Brandon Davis, of CNET sister site ComicBook.com, also raved about the film, teasing that it's "huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways."
Davis also urged viewers to stay through the film's closing credits for a couple of "brilliant sequences."
Other critics echoed similar thoughts. Writer Mike Ryan notes that the film explains the post-Endgame universe in a clever way.
And Kevin Ryan has praise for both Tom Holland as Spider-Man ("best Spidey to date") and co-star Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. ("Gyllenhaal is incredible.")
Singer Zendaya also earned praise for her role as MJ. "Zendaya's MJ is just as cool as Shuri," wrote Brian Truitt, referring, of course, to Black Panther's tech genius sister.
Better see if your theater offers some kind of season-ticket plan, because many critics note that this is the kind of film that should be seen more than once.
You really need to have X-ray vision (sorry, wrong universe) to find some negative remarks or constructive criticism. Angie J. Han of Mashable suggested the film "could maybe have gone a bit harder on (Peter's) emotional arc."
And Ben Pearson notes that "some of the comedy falls flat," but calls that aspect of the film "ultimately beneficial because it mostly distracts from stuff that doesn't land quite as well."
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2 in the US and UK, and July 4 in Australia.
Originally published June 19, 2:38 p.m. PT.
Update, 3:23 p.m. PT: Adds more reactions.
Discuss: Spider-Man: Far From Home early reactions -- 'Perfect Endgame epilogue'
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.