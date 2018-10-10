Now you can buy the Commodore 64 Mini, a flashback to retro gaming

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Here's your chance to relive some classic 80's video games.

The C64 Mini is now available for purchase on retailers like Amazon, Walmart and GameStop. Retro Games released the C64 Mini as a throwback to the original Commodore 64 home computer from 1982.

The retro system is half the size of the original and comes with 64 preinstalled games, including titles such as Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash, Jumpman, Pitstop II, Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe and more.

It's also worth mentioning that The Internet Archive is adding browser emulation support for the original Commodore 64. You can see a full list of supported programs here.

The C64 Mini was originally announced last year and released in Europe earlier this year. Old-school gaming has been making a comeback recently with the release of the NES Classic and SNES Classic. Now the C64 Mini can be yours for $80.