NordVPN vs. Surfshark: VPN speed, security and price compared

Surfshark is relatively new to the virtual private network scene, but its feature-rich applications and unlimited simultaneous connections make it a tempting offer against its more well-known competitors. Should industry titan NordVPN be worried?

Here's how the up-and-comer VPN stacks up against one of the biggest VPN brands out there.

Read more: The best VPN services for 2020

Surfshark It won't be long until big-name VPNs realize what kind of threat Surfshark really is: It's faster than a VPN of its size should be, has stronger security than you'd expect, a suite of impressive features and cutthroat prices to go with its unlimited simultaneous connection allowance. During our 2020 testing, Surfshark has given even our most highly recommended VPNs a run for their money on speed, security and cost. You want to watch Netflix from any country? Surfshark's watertight DNS features make that possible. You want to torrent quickly and privately? Surfshark routes you to its own P2P-configured servers out of the US. You want to block fingerprinting trackers, use a private search engine and camouflage your traffic so it looks completely normal with the assurance of a kill switch? Surfshark's CleanWeb ad-blocker, Blindsearch search engine and on-board obfuscation covers you. Read more: How we evaluate and review VPNs With more than 3,200 servers in 65 countries, we lost less than 17% of average internet speeds during our most recent speed tests. That's faster than the 27% speed loss we saw in previous tests, and pushes it ahead of both NordVPN and ExpressVPN to be the current front-runner in our speed comparisons. Surfshark is currently living up to its name with an aggressive pricing scheme. Right now, it's offering an 83% discount, bringing costs down to $2 a month for a two-year plan ($48, billed every two years). That offer stands up easily to NordVPN's two-year plan at $5 a month ($120, billed every two years), and offers unlimited simultaneous connections compared to Nord's six-device limit. Surfshark is also available for Linux, Windows, Android, MacOS, iOS, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Nord, on the other hand, works with MacOS, Windows, Android, iOS and Linux. Read more: Surfshark VPN review: A feature-rich service with blazing speeds and a security focus